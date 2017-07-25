Sue Sadler | Bryn Mawr School

Sue Sadler was named the 10th head of school in the history of Bryn Mawr School.

She comes to Bryn Mawr from Hathaway Brown, an all-girls school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where she served for 31 years in a variety of capacities, most recently as the associate head of school and upper school director.

Sadler has been recognized throughout her career for excellence in teaching, such as through the establishment of the Sadler Promise in Education Award, initiated by an HB alumna donor, and the H. William Christ Educator Prize given by the National Coalition of Girls Schools.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Colby College and a Master’s in the Arts of Education from Ursuline College.

