Baltimore projects celebrate milestones in riots’ shadow

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 26, 2017

On back-to-back days, two very different multifamily developments impacted by the riots in Baltimore more than two years ago celebrated milestones. On Tuesday evening, The Bozzuto Group, War Horse Cities and Solstice Partners, celebrated the opening of the $100 million Anthem House in Locust Point. The luxury apartment building with 292 units overlooks the Harbor and ...

