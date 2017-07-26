 Cromwell Center lands 3 new tenants

Share this: Email

St. John Properties Inc. signed three new tenants to leases at the Crowell Center, a business park in Towson. The new leases include the Goddard School, which will occupy a new 12,000-square-foot building that St. John plans to start construction on next month. Anne Arundel Dermatology and McDonnell Consulting will also be taking space in the ...