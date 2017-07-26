Quantcast

Earth Networks partners with Pa. university on analytics research

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

Earth Networks is collaborating with a Pennsylvania university to research the use of weather data for new use cases, the Germantown-based company announced Wednesday. Earth Networks will provide weather and lightning data from its networks to the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative, based at the University of Pennsylvania. The analytics initiative will use the data to research predictive analytics ...

