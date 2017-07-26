Quantcast

Apache’s large data set processor becomes ‘top-level project’

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

The Apache Software Foundation, based in Forest Hill, reached a milestone for one of its projects, a distributed system for incrementally processing large data sets. The project, called, Apache Fluo, was promoted to a top-level project, meaning that its community and products are considered well-governed under the foundation's process and principles. Fluo processes data stored in Apache Accumulo. ...

