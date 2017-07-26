Quantcast

Energy lobbyists spent big in Md., but failed to win on fracking

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The oil and natural gas industry spent more than $1.4 million to influence Maryland lawmakers during this year's General Assembly session. But lobbyists still lost their fight to allow fracking in Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the American Petroleum Institute paid almost three times as much as the next-biggest spender on lobbying. The ...

