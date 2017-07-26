Quantcast

Lawsuit alleges Baltimore County police assaulted teen

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

WOODLAWN — A teenage boy has filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County police claiming officers assaulted him during an arrest last year. The Baltimore Sun reports Shawn Curtis Harris alleges he suffered a broken nose and other facial fractures during the arrest in Woodlawn. The lawsuit says Harris flagged down a reported stolen car operating as an unlicensed cab. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo