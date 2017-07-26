Quantcast

Solidcore launching first Maryland location

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 26, 2017

Solidcore, which specializes in high-intensity low-impact workouts, plans to open its first location in Maryland at the 1405 Point apartment building in Baltimore’s Harbor Point development. The fitness center is expected to open by the end of the year and has leased 2,438 square feet of space. Solidcore joins Vida Taco Bar at 1405 Point, a ...

