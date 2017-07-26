Solidcore launching first Maryland location

Share this: Email

Solidcore, which specializes in high-intensity low-impact workouts, plans to open its first location in Maryland at the 1405 Point apartment building in Baltimore’s Harbor Point development. The fitness center is expected to open by the end of the year and has leased 2,438 square feet of space. Solidcore joins Vida Taco Bar at 1405 Point, a ...