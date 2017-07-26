Stevenson v. Rochkind: Out of the Frye-ing pan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Maryland Court of Appeals’ recent opinion in Rochkind v. Stevenson raises a not-so obvious, but legitimate question: When, if ever, should a trial court apply the Frye-Reed test? Under the analytical framework set forth in Rochkind, the answer would be “never,” because the test would be superfluous. A close reading of the Rochkind opinion ...