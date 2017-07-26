Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Union Collective lands hot-sauce maker

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 26, 2017

Huckle’s Brand Hot Sauce is the latest Baltimore business to announce plans to relocate to Union Collective in the city’s Hampden neighborhood. The gourmet sauce maker intends currently makes it sauces at the Maggie’s Farm restaurant in the city’s Lauraville neighborhood during off hours. Huckle’s will move its production space to 6,000 square feet of space ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo