Court of Appeals considers lawsuit over state’s medical cannabis licenses

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 27, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — An attorney representing the state's medical cannabis commission told Maryland's highest court Thursday that members of an association of marijuana growers and processors should be allowed to intervene in a lawsuit over the issuing of licenses. The Court of Appeals, following a rare July hearing, will decide whether the association of preapproved medical cannabis ...

