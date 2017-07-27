Quantcast

Deal for Evergreen Health collapses; state freezes company’s assets

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 27, 2017

The proposal for three investors to purchase Evergreen Health fell apart over concerns about the insurer's financial situation, the investors announced Wednesday night. Anne Arundel Health System, LifeBridge Health and JARS Health Investors revealed themselves as the investors in the former Affordable Care Act co-op last May and received approval from the Maryland Insurance Administration to ...

