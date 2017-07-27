Quantcast

Dhillon, City Council skeptics spar over Baltimore Renaissance plan

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 27, 2017

Skeptical members of a Baltimore City Council committee peppered Kahan S. Dhillon Jr. on Thursday with questions about his much- discussed plan to revitalize Baltimore by redeveloping 70 vacant city-owned sites. Dhillon, managing partner for real estate investment firm Regent Co., appeared before the Housing and Urban Affairs Committee to explain how he plans to use ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo