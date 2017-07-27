Quantcast

Enterprise Truck Rental expansion to bring more jobs to Frederick, Salisbury

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017

Enterprise Truck Rental is expanding in Maryland with new locations and jobs in Frederick and Salisbury, company officials said Thursday. The openings represent the latest phase of Enterprise Truck Rental's expansion strategy, which expects to open 40 new facilities in 2017. Enterprise Truck Rental has 300 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The 8,500-square-foot Frederick facility (5841 Urbana Pike) is situated near interstates 270 and ...

