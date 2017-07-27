Quantcast

Sea rise. It’s happening. Prepare.

By: Joe Nathanson July 27, 2017

It’s now almost fourteen years since the winds and storm surge generated by Hurricane Isabel headed up the Chesapeake Bay and wreaked havoc on Baltimore and other waterfront communities. The promenade along the edge of the Inner Harbor was completely under water. Among the properties hardest hit by Isabel was Baltimore’s World Trade Center. The basement ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo