As stock falls, Md. biopharm aims to raise under $6m in stock offering

Germantown-based Neuralstem Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm developing treatments for nervous system diseases on Thursday announced plans to raise less than $6 million through an underwritten public offering. Neuralstem will offer 3 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2.25 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2 per share of common stock and accompanying ...