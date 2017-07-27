Quantcast

Md. credit union awards $1,500 scholarships to 15 students

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union awarded scholarships to 15 high school seniors in its 11th annual scholarship program. A committee of Point Breeze executives and board members selected the following winners to receive $1,500, who will attend the following schools: Alayna Carpenter of Forest Hill and Jessica Childress of Baltimore, Community College of Baltimore County; Kyle Coley of Sparrows ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo