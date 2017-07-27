Md. credit union awards $1,500 scholarships to 15 students

Share this: Email

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union awarded scholarships to 15 high school seniors in its 11th annual scholarship program. A committee of Point Breeze executives and board members selected the following winners to receive $1,500, who will attend the following schools: Alayna Carpenter of Forest Hill and Jessica Childress of Baltimore, Community College of Baltimore County; Kyle Coley of Sparrows ...