Sandy Spring Bank’s quarterly dividend higher than last year

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017

The board of directors of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. of Olney, the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, declared a common stock dividend for the company's third quarter. The dividend of 26 cents per share is payable Aug. 16 to shareholders of record on Aug. 9. This dividend is in line with the dividend paid in the second ...

