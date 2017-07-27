Quantcast

W. R. Grace & Co. grows earnings, declares dividend

By: Associated Press July 27, 2017

Columbia-based specialty chemicals company W. R. Grace & Co. announced increased earnings in its second quarter and declared a quarterly cash dividend. Grace's adjusted earnings per share increased 14 percent from the prior year, to 84 cents per diluted share. Net sales for the quarter of $429.5 million grew 10 percent from the same quarter a year ago. ...

