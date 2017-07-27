Quantcast

Md. IT firm launches mobile app for Uttar Pradesh government

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017

Infinite Computer Solutions, a Rockville-based global provider of IT based solutions, launched a mobile application called E-Nivaran June 30 for the Uttar Pradesh State Government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the debut of the application, which allows the users to create their own electricity bills, make payments online and file complaints. The app is ...

