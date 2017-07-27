Quantcast

More businesses use equity carve-outs to boost shareholder value

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Lucia Walinchus July 27, 2017

With ample available capital and evolving growth strategies, companies are increasingly carving out incompatible business units, often keeping a piece of the pie in the process. “If you have a partnership with one of these large companies, you take control but they still hold a position. You can still access the channels for the product. And ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo