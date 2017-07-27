Quantcast

Many US firms looking abroad for deals, but waiting

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Pete Pichaske July 27, 2017

U.S. companies are expected to continue to pursue their appetite for overseas mergers and acquisitions this year, but some experts say the trend faces an uncertain future. A new political climate in this country, talk of reduced corporate taxes, a possible retreat from globalization – all of these and more, observers say, have the future of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo