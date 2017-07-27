Quantcast

4th Circuit revives civil lawsuit over Baltimore police training shooting

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 27, 2017

Portions of a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore police trainee who was shot in the head during a training exercise in 2013 were revived by a federal appellate court Thursday after the judges found evidence in the record to support the man's claims that the shooting may have been intentional. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo