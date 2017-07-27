Steve Arbaugh , Cyndy Allen and Susan O’Neill | Md. Council in Economic Education

The Maryland Council on Economic Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving economic and financial literacy in the state’s K-12 schools, has announced that the board of trustees has elected two new officers and one new member. Steve Arbaugh has been elected board president, Cyndy Allen as vice president and Susan O’Neill has been elected as a new member.

Arbaugh is the senior vice president of finance and CFO at SECU and has served on MCEE’s board of trustees for three years.

Allen is the vice president at RBC Wealth Management where she advises high net worth clients and their families on how to manage all aspects of their finances. She also advises them on preparing and implementing wealth management programs. Allen has also served on MCEE’s board of trustees since 2015. Allen is a passionate advocate for financial literacy education and regularly speaks to for-profit and non-profit organizations on a variety of investment topics.

O’Neill is the manager of corporate marketing and communications of The Baltimore Life. O’Neill is proficient in a wide array of technical and software platforms, as well as multimedia, print, photography, and illustration.

