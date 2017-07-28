Quantcast

Divided Md. high court upholds cell tower simulator search

Court of Appeals finds 'good faith'

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 28, 2017

Baltimore detectives did not violate a suspected killer’s constitutional rights by essentially erecting a cellphone tower to find him, a sharply divided Maryland high court ruled Friday. The detectives relied in “good faith” on what they believed was a valid warrant to use the high-tech equipment to search for the suspect, who they say turned out ...

