Crooked Crab joins Maryland brewery boom

Crooked Crab Brewing has leased 6,100 square feet of space and plans to eventually produce 3,500 barrels of beer annually at its Odenton location. The brewery is leasing space at 8251 Telegraph Road, a 60,000-square-foot building not far from Route 32. Crooked Crab was founded in 2015 and will produce Crooked Cream Ale, Haze for Days ...