Delaney to run for president, not Md. governor

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 28, 2017

Rep. John Delaney said Friday he will neither seek re-election in 2018 nor run for governor, contrary to the speculation of many Democrats. Instead, the three-term congressman said he will run for president in 2020.  Delaney made his announcement simultaneously in an op-ed in the Washington Post and an emailed statement to the press. “The current Administration is ...

