‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ gets US court rebuke

By: Bloomberg Alan Levin July 28, 2017

If you think the government should do something about the cramped legroom on airplanes, you’ve got a friend in a federal court. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., on Friday ordered aviation regulators to consider setting minimum standards for the space airlines give passengers. “This is the Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat,” Judge ...

