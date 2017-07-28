Colfax Corp. adjusts outlook upward in 2Q results

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Colfax Corp., a maker of of gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services based in Annapolis Junction, updated its outlook forecasts for the year as it reported its second-quarter results. Profit for the qurater was $53.4 million, or 43 cents per diluted share, up from $39.8 million, or 32 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter last ...