Quantcast

First Potomac Realty Trust shows 2Q loss

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2017

First Potomac Realty Trust, a Bethesda firm that owns, manages and develops office and business park properties in and around Washington, reported a loss in its second quarter results. The company lost $2.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted share. Core funds from operations were $13.9 million, or 23 cents per diluted share. And the company's leased ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo