First Potomac Realty Trust shows 2Q loss

First Potomac Realty Trust, a Bethesda firm that owns, manages and develops office and business park properties in and around Washington, reported a loss in its second quarter results. The company lost $2.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted share. Core funds from operations were $13.9 million, or 23 cents per diluted share. And the company's leased ...