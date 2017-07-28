Committee requests 30-day extension for UBE report

A committee tasked by the Md. judiciary to determine whether the state should adopt the Uniform Bar Exam has asked for a 30-day extension to finalize its report, a committee member told The Daily Record. The report was initially slated to be released in mid to end of July.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to adopt more of the UBE will be made by the Court of the Appeals. However, a court-appointed advisory committee made of leaders in the state’s legal community has been meeting regularly and heard public testimony in June where attorneys representing a wide range of professional groups weighed on the proposal.

The advisory committee, which includes judges, attorneys and members of the State Board of Law Examiners, is chaired by Court of Appeals Judge Sally D. Adkins. The committee’s findings are now expected to be released by the end of August.

The current exam in Maryland includes a one-day multiple choice exam, the Multistate Bar Examination, that is part of the UBE. The Court of Appeals is considering whether to adopt additional components of the UBE that could replace or supplement the traditional essay exam that is part of the bar test.

The committee is also exploring the larger implications of adopting the UBE including would have on legal services in Maryland, such as whether the bar exam should still include “a component focused on Maryland law” and the fiscal impact of adopting the new exam, according to the judiciary.