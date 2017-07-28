Quantcast

USM names new associate vice chancellor for academic affairs

By: Associated Press July 28, 2017

ADELPHI — The University System of Maryland has named the next associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. USM announced this week that Antoinette Coleman will start on Aug. 7. Coleman will work closely with provosts of the 12 USM institutions and the Maryland Higher Education Commission. She also will work with leadership of the community colleges and ...

