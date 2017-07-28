Quantcast

Hogan announces reforms to vehicle emissions inspections

By: Associated Press July 28, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing changes to Maryland's Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program that he says will save residents more than $2 million a year. Hogan described the changes announced Thursday as common sense. They include extending initial inspections for new vehicles by one year. The Hogan administration says numerous advancements in vehicle technology over the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo