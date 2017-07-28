Quantcast

Baltimore prosecutors to dismiss 34 cases in wake of controversial body camera video

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 28, 2017

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said Friday her office is in the process of dismissing 34 cases in which officers who appear in a controversial body camera video are material witnesses. “We are dismissing those cases which rely exclusively on the credibility of those officers,” Mosby said. Prosecutors also have identified 12 viable cases where the ...

