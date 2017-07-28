Quantcast

United Foods International plans to hire 125 at new Belcamp facility

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 28, 2017

Japanese private label food maker United Foods International Co. celebrated the opening of its facility in Belcamp, Harford County, the company’s first East Coast location. United Foods International Co. plans on adding 125 new jobs at the facility, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, and already employs 25 people and has been in the test production ...

