Best Week, Worst Week: Md. university startups are hot properties; Evergreen Health suffers a swift death

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2017

Maryland university tech startups had a good week as one was acquired just 18 months after its founding while another was successful in raising $20 million from investors. Conversely, Evergreen’s demise this week leaves just two insurers on the Maryland Health Exchange. Business and technology writer Tim Curtis reported Monday that Lentigen acquired University of Maryland, ...

