Judge nixes Alabama law putting pregnant girls through trial

By: Associated Press July 31, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge has struck down Alabama's one-of-a-kind law that enabled judges to put minors seeking abortions through a trial-like proceeding in which the fetus could get a lawyer and prosecutors could object to the pregnant girl's wishes. Alabama legislators in 2014 changed the state's process for girls who can't or won't get ...

