Ciena Corp. to refinance $288M in debt notes

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2017

Investors who held debt from Ciena Corp, a networking company based in Hanover, recently agreed to exchange some old notes for new ones. About 82.5 percent of outstanding 3.75 percent convertible senior notes due 2018, worth about $288.73 million aggregate principal amount at maturity, are set to be exchanged on Wednesday for new notes, also at 3.75 percent ...

