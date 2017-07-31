Quantcast

Md. high court strikes professions-laden voir dire inquiry

Pre-trial question must focus on witness' profession

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 31, 2017

A trial judge, in seeking to discover prospective jurors’ biases regarding a police officer’s testimony, went too far by asking them their feelings not only of law enforcement’s veracity but the truthfulness of doctors, clergy, firefighters, psychiatrists, social workers and electricians, Maryland’s top court ruled Friday. In trying to uncover “occupational bias,” judges must question prospective ...

