Quantcast

Discovery buys Scripps for $11.9B, creating cable giant

By: Bloomberg Gerry Smith and Jessica Brice July 31, 2017

Discovery Communications Inc. agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. for $11.9 billion in a bet that uniting ownership of cable channels like Animal Planet and HGTV will help the company adapt to a fast-changing television landscape. Discovery, one of billionaire John Malone’s key holdings, is grappling with shrinking audiences at some U.S. channels -- including the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo