Discovery buys Scripps for $11.9B, creating cable giant

Discovery Communications Inc. agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. for $11.9 billion in a bet that uniting ownership of cable channels like Animal Planet and HGTV will help the company adapt to a fast-changing television landscape. Discovery, one of billionaire John Malone’s key holdings, is grappling with shrinking audiences at some U.S. channels -- including the ...