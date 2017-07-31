Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin | UM School of Medicine

Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin has been appointed as professor of surgery and director of xenoheart transplantation in the department of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He is an internationally renowned transplantation scientist specializing in cardiac xenotransplantation and related immunosuppressive therapies.

In his new position, Mohiuddin will be responsible for establishing the infrastructure needed to create a world-class cardiac xenotransplantation center in the department of surgery as well as recruiting and leading an advanced research team. Prior to this, Mohiuddin worked for 12 years at the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, both as a principal investigator in xenotransplantation and as chief of the transplantation section in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Research Program.

