Dr. Vinod Thourani | MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute

Vinod Thourani, MD will join the leadership team at MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute as the chairman of cardiac surgery, effective Aug. 14. A nationally recognized cardiothoracic surgeon and researcher, Thourani brings with him extensive expertise in structural heart disease and valve surgery, specifically TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) and minimally invasive aortic and mitral valvular surgery.

Thourani joins MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute from Emory Healthcare in Atlanta where he is a professor of surgery and medicine, and was co-director of the Structural Heart and Valve Center, and chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

In his new role at MedStar Heart, Thourani will be responsible for all cardiac surgical services at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.

During his tenure at Emory, Dr. Thourani focused on developing and refining innovative strategies and devices to treat structural heart disease, particularly in those patients who previously had no treatment alternatives.

He played a pivotal role in directing a number of large studies that have helped to significantly expand the understanding of the use of TAVR in ever larger populations, having served as national principal investigator and having received NIH funding for his work in the structural heart arena. His skills are a strong fit with the high level of expertise and innovation in the treatment of structural heart disease that is already well-established at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

Thourani also brings with him a commitment to education and leadership development. He served as the director of the Advanced Transcatheter Valve Surgery fellowship at Emory, and he was a fellow of Emory’s Woodruff Leadership Academy. He currently holds significant leadership positions in the major cardiology and cardiothoracic surgical associations, including serving on the board of directors of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

