Levitan leaving Forest City-New East Baltimore Partnership

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2017

Scott Levitan, a pivotal figure in the 88-acre redevelopment surrounding the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus in east Baltimore, is leaving the partnership that has led the project. Levitan, development director of the Forest City-New East Baltimore Partnership, has accepted a position as president and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation in North Carolina, Forest City announced Monday. "When ...

