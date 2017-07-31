Quantcast

Md. firm gets $23 million to develop antidote auto-injector

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2017

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., a life sciences company based in Gaithersburg, was awarded a contract worth about $23 million through a Department of Defense initiative. Under the five-year agreement, Emergent will develop a new multi-drug auto-injector for a nerve agent antidote, designed to be used in military situations and in civilian emergencies. Emergent must also demonstrate the device's usability as well ...

