Baltimore County honors Henrietta Lacks

By: Associated Press July 31, 2017

DUNDALK — Baltimore County is honoring Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cancer cells continue to have an impact on medicine more than 60 years after they were taken while she was under anesthesia. The county held a ceremony Saturday at the Fleming Community Center to announce that every first Saturday in August will be known as ...

