Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

SALISBURY — An inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a Maryland jail cell. The Daily Times reports that Wicomico County Administrator Wayne Strausburg said there was no suspected foul play. He said the inmate was in a cell by himself at the Wicomico County Detention Center when he was found Saturday. Strausburg said the inmate had undergone ...