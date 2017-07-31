Quantcast

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

By: Associated Press July 31, 2017

SALISBURY — An inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a Maryland jail cell. The Daily Times reports that Wicomico County Administrator Wayne Strausburg said there was no suspected foul play. He said the inmate was in a cell by himself at the Wicomico County Detention Center when he was found Saturday. Strausburg said the inmate had undergone ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo