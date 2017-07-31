Quantcast

Parole for young lifers inconsistent across US

By: Associated Press Sharon Cohen and Adam Geller July 31, 2017

DETROIT — Courtroom 801 is nearly empty when guards bring in Bobby Hines, hands cuffed in front of navy prison scrubs. It's been more than 27 years since Hines stood before a judge in this building. He was 15 then, just out of eighth grade, answering for his role in the murder of a man over ...

