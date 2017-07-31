Whitney Harmel and Elizabeth Paal | United Way of Central Md.

Whitney Harmel, a sales executive with NAPC, has been named chair and Elizabeth Paal, a certified financial planner practitioner with Heritage Financial Consultants, vice-chair of United Way of Central Maryland’s Emerging Leaders United membership group.

An ELU member since 2014, Harmel served as vice-chair in 2016. Baltimore-native Paal shares a deep commitment to central Maryland, which is evident through her involvement with numerous nonprofit organizations in the region. A graduate of Leadership Baltimore County, Paal is the past chair of membership for the Junior League of Baltimore and in 2015 was recognized as one of Maryland’s Finest for raising thousands of dollars to support the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

