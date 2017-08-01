Quantcast

Amid growth slowdown, Under Armour announces restructuring

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 1, 2017

For years, Under Armour was the company that grew. Wall Street analysts and shareholders celebrated the company's exponential growth in quasi-religious terms. But over the last year, that growth has slowed and CEO Kevin Plank, who could once walk across the water to Port Covington, has found the company he founded under fire and falling down ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo