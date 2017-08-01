Quantcast

Eastern Shore police chief indicted on charges of misconduct

By: Associated Press August 1, 2017

EASTON — The police chief of a small town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been indicted on charges of official misconduct. Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that Trappe Police Chief George N. Ball has been indicted by a Talbot County grand jury on two counts of misconduct. State prosecutor Emmet Davitt says the charges allege that ...

